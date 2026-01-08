ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: A delegation of the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) met Chief Minister Pema Khandu and discussed key issues concerning journalists’ welfare and the institutional strengthening of the media in the state.

The delegation, led by APC president Amar Sangno, met the chief minister at his office here on Wednesday. It included representatives from various district press clubs.

The delegation submitted a three-point memorandum to the chief minister and urged the state government to expedite the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Working Journalists’ Pension Scheme (APWJPS)-2020. Although it had received Cabinet approval, the scheme has remained stalled due to objections raised at the bureaucratic level.

APC president Amar Sangno said that the APWJPS-2020, announced in the 2019-20 state budget and discussed extensively with the department of information and public relations (DIPR), has suffered from a prolonged delay in implementation, raising concern among journalists.

The memorandum also sought formal recognition of five APC-affiliated district press clubs – Ziro, Aalo, Raga, Pasighat and Seppa – to strengthen grassroots journalism and streamline official communication at the district level.

To ensure effective dissemination of information at the district level, the delegation also appealed to the state government to issue official directions to district administrations so that all press conferences, media interactions, workshops and related activities are coordinated through the respective DPCs.

While a similar mechanism is being followed at the state level through APC and APUWJ, pursuant to a government order issued in October 2024, the organisations noted that the system is yet to be implemented uniformly across districts.

Additionally, the organisations requested the allotment of land or space for DPCs, many of which are currently operating from rented premises without permanent infrastructure.

Responding to the delegation, CM Khandu appreciated the vital role played by the media in taking forward government programmes and policies, while also serving as an effective bridge between the administration and the people.

He assured the representatives that the issues raised would be examined at the earliest.

The CM further observed that although the roles of the media and the government may differ, their shared objective remains the collective pursuit of a better society, a stronger Arunachal Pradesh and a stronger nation.

Describing the interaction as encouraging, APC president Sangno said the meeting concluded on a positive note and expressed hope that the demands raised by APC-APUWJ would be addressed soon.

The meeting was attended by APUWJ general secretary Sonam Jelly, presidents and general secretaries of various DPCs, secretary (planning) R.K Sharma, PRO to the Chief Minister Jambey Kochi, deputy director (IPR) Denga Bengia, among others.