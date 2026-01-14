ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) has threatened to launch phase-wise hunger strikes in protest against the government’s inaction to reinstate/reengage 75 terminated employees under the EARAS scheme by the Agriculture Department despite repeated appeals.

In a representation to the agriculture secretary and the agriculture director, the APTUF lamented that the government’s failure to respond despite the gravity of the issue reflects a blatant disregard for the livelihood and dignity of hundreds of affected workers and their families.

“Such negligence is unacceptable and has pushed the workforce to the brink of desperation,” the federation stated in the representation submitted on behalf of the terminated employees.

The APTUF demanded that the authority issue a written order for the reengagement of all terminated workers/employees on or before 23 January, failing which, the APTUF said, it would launch a three-day hunger strike from 24 January in the first phase, followed by an indefinite hunger strike at the tennis court near IG Park and the office premises of the director of agriculture.