BASAR, 23 Jan: King oyster mushroom (Pleurotus eryngii) has been successfully cultivated under mid-hill conditions of Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant step towards agricultural diversification and speciality mushroom research in the state.

The mushroom was grown on paddy straw under controlled environmental conditions and showed healthy growth with uniform fruiting, clearly indicating the suitability of the mid-hill agro-climatic conditions for its cultivation.

King oyster mushroom is a premium edible mushroom widely used in Korean and Chinese cuisines, valued for its thick stem, firm texture, and excellent cooking qualities. It is commonly used in grilled and pan-seared dishes, stir-fries, soups, and braised preparations, and is regarded as a high-value culinary mushroom in East Asia.

Scientifically, Pleurotus eryngii requires temperatures of 20-23°C during vegetative growth and 15-18°C for fruiting, along with high relative humidity. The entire cultivation cycle is completed within 30-35 days, and under proper management, it can achieve a biological efficiency of 80-85%, indicating strong production potential.

The All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Mushroom’s principal investigator Dr Raghuveer Singh stated that king oyster mushroom cultivation could effectively complement existing mushroom farming systems in the state. He added that the spent mushroom substrate can be recycled as organic manure, contributing to sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices.

The AICRP on Mushroom here in Leparada district provides training and quality spawn to interested growers. This development is expected to strengthen local agricultural systems, promote farm diversification, and enhance income opportunities for farmers in the hill regions of Arunachal.

“With proper training, technical support, and availability of quality spawn, king oyster mushroom cultivation has the potential to emerge as a new income-generating enterprise for hill farmers and position Arunachal Pradesh as an important hub for speciality mushroom production in India,” Singh stated in a release.