TAWANG, 23 Jan: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo on Friday emphasised the importance of on-time completion of projects without compromising quality.

Chairing a District Level Monitoring and Review Committee meeting here, the DC urged all departments to intensify their efforts, and encouraged officers to promptly bring forward any issues requiring administrative intervention to ensure successful achievement of development goals.

She reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental projects across the district. Detailed deliberations were also held on the district development report and the Sustainable Development Goals indicators, focusing on effective planning and outcome-based implementation.

The meeting was attended by Jang Additional Deputy Commissioner Hakraso Kri, District Planning Officer Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, Assistant Commissioner Tenzin Jambey, Jemeithang Circle Officer Deewan Mara, executive engineers from various worksdepartments, and heads of offices.

The executing departments delivered presentations highlighting achievements and the current status of projects under various centrally sponsored and state-funded schemes. (DIPRO)