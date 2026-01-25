National Girl Child Day

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: Deputy CM Chowna Mein on Saturday underscored the role of education and women empowerment in shaping a progressive and prosperous society.

He said education is the foundation of progress and the key to unlocking the potential of every individual.

He stressed the need for quality, inclusive, and equitable education for all children in Arunachal Pradesh.

“By empowering minds today, we build a strong, enlightened, and prosperous tomorrow,” he said in a post on X, marking the International Day of Education.

In a separate post on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Mein reiterated the government’s commitment to the empowerment and welfare of girls, describing them as “a beacon of hope, a force of change, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.”

“It is our duty to protect her rights, nurture her dreams, and empower her to rise,” he said.

In West Kameng, the district administration, in collaboration with the police department and the department of women & child development (WCD), organised a training and awareness programme in Bomdila to mark the National Girl Child Day.

Training on the Choo-mantar app and Yodha Bandhu app was imparted by resource persons from the SP office. Awareness on the POCSO Act was delivered by DSP Padi Panyang.

The West Kameng WCD deputy director briefed the participants on the significance of the National Girl Child Day and the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

More than 100 children, along with officials from the OSC and the DCPU, participated in the programme.

In East Siang district, in observance of the National Girl Child Day, Class 9 student of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Saw Mill, Yapi Pujan, was symbolically designated as the officer-in-charge (OC) of the women police station (WPS) in headquarters Pasighat for a day.

The initiative was aimed at promoting leadership, confidence, and empowerment among the girl children.

During her symbolic tenure, Pujan was given practical exposure to policing responsibilities. She patrolled the town, visited JE examination centres, interacted with the public to hear grievances, and received briefings from police personnel to understand the day-to-day functioning of the WPS.

She was guided throughout the programme by the regular OC and senior officers.

Meanwhile, the office of the deputy commissioner celebrated the National Girl Child Day with great enthusiasm at Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan School in Pasighat on Saturday.

The event saw a robust gathering of over 200 participants, including the principal, faculty members, and students of the host school, alongside officials and staff from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Pasighat.

The programme was designed to sensitise the community and the students to the pivotal role of the girl child in society and the legal frameworks protecting them.

During the programme, ICDS DD MT Padung elucidated the significance of the National Girl Child Day. She urged students to strive for excellence in their studies and conduct, emphasising that being a good citizen begins with discipline and mutual respect.

DCPU Probation Officer Eliza Moyong Taga conducted an informative session on the POCSO Act, while DCPU counsellor Minam Mize held an interactive session on ‘good touch and bad touch’.

In a gesture to encourage female achievers, three exemplary students -Maman Taying of Class 10, Yang Gamoh of Class 9, and Kenna Oyin Doruk – were felicitated by the ICDS DD. They were honoured for their outstanding all-round performance in both academics and extracurricular activities. (DCM’s PR Cell, PTI, and DIPROs)