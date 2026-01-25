ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: The state tourism department organised a nature walk, covering two scenic viewpoints at Taw Eco Tourism in Borum area as part of the National Tourism Day celebration, highlighting the importance of ecotourism and sustainable travel practices.

More than 50 participants, including Tourism Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa, students from the Government Polytechnic College, tour operators, members of the Naharlagun Gurudwara Association, and the general public took part in the event.

During an interaction session, Ngowa highlighted the vast potential of Taw Eco Tourism as an emerging eco-adventure and nature-based tourism platform, and encouraged responsible tourism and community participation.

A meditation session was conducted at the end of the programme, offering participants a holistic experience of nature, wellness, and environmental awareness.

Simultaneously, the tourism department organised a street skit performance at Akashdeep, presented by students of Rajiv Gandhi University’s tourism management department, under the theme ‘Say no to plastic’.

The skit effectively conveyed the message of plastic-free living and environmental responsibility, said a departmental release.