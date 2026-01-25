ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: The Indian Army, in collaboration with school students and teachers, organised an anti-drug rally at Manigong in Shi-Yomi district on Saturday.

Held under the theme ‘No drugs, no dropouts’, the initiative aimed to highlight the harmful effects of substance abuse and underlined the importance of education as the foundation for a secure and progressive future, a defence spokesperson said.

The programme saw enthusiastic participation of students, teachers and local residents, reflecting a shared concern for the wellbeing of the younger generation, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

As part of the outreach, Army personnel interacted closely with students and educators, encouraging open discussions on the physical, psychological and social consequences of drug abuse.

An awareness lecture was also organised for students of Manigong Higher Secondary School, motivating them to adopt healthy lifestyles, remain focused on education and make informed choices, Lt Col Rawat added.

The interaction stressed collective responsibility in guiding youths away from addiction and towards learning and positive growth, he said.

A key highlight of the initiative was the rally through Manigong village, where participants marched with banners and slogans advocating a drug-free, education-first society.

The rally received positive response from the local population and stood as a strong example of military-civil cooperation in addressing social challenges.

The event concluded with a collective commitment to work towards a drug-free, educated and empowered Manigong, reinforcing the Indian Army’s continued role in community outreach and nation-building, the spokesperson said. (PTI)