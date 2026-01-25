Correspondent

RUKSIN, 24 Jan: The youths of Ngorlung and Ralung villages in Ruksin circle of East Siang district on Saturday cleaned up their village roads and removed garbage, littered plastic and other non-degradable waste.

The youths, under the friendship group named ‘Friends of 90s’, also cleaned up the 3-km stretch of the MMJ (Mirem-Mikong-Jonai) PWD road (both sides) from the Niglok industry point to the Lower Ngorlung gate.

Ruksin-I ZPM Miti Dai Paron, Elementary Education Officer John Panyang, other government officials, and female SHG members also took part in the drive.