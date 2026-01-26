Addressing the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte said that technology has the potential to simplify legislative procedures, enhance accountability, and bring citizens closer to the lawmaking process. He noted that democracy is increasingly judged by the transparency and effectiveness of institutions, as well as by the extent to which citizens are meaningfully engaged in governance.

During the meeting, he shared the initiatives undertaken by the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly regarding the use of technology, including the adoption of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and the implementation of the e-Vidhan project. These initiatives have enabled the assembly to function in a paperless and digitally integrated environment. According to the speaker, the shift towards digitalisation has streamlined legislative workflows, reduced dependence on physical documents, and improved access to legislative information.

While debate, discussion, and core policy decisions remain the hallmark of democracy, making these processes transparent will significantly strengthen democratic practice. Ensuring public access to legislative proceedings helps build public trust and enables citizens to track governance in the state more effectively. Bridging the digital gap will therefore go a long way in enhancing transparency, accountability, and public participation in governance.