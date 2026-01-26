Editor,

I wish to express the deep anguish and frustration of thousands of AESE (civil) aspirants whose results remain stalled due to prolonged legal delays. What began as a temporary hurdle has now turned into months of uncertainty, with careers, age eligibility and livelihoods hanging in the balance.

It is particularly disturbing that despite the court’s showing willingness to take up the matter urgently, the advocate representing the commission opted for more time, citing personal priorities. Even when a shorter timeline was considered, the matter ultimately stood adjourned, once again pushing aspirants into another cycle of waiting.

Such conduct raises serious concerns about the seriousness and competence with which this sensitive issue is being handled.

The next hearing in this matter is now scheduled for 27 January. Aspirants across the state are watching closely, not with hope alone, but with anxiety born out of repeated disappointments.

These delays are not just procedural – they translate into lost opportunities, mounting family pressure, and severe mental stress for young engineers who have already waited for years.

One cannot help but question whether the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission truly understands the gravity of this situation. A constitutional body entrusted with safeguarding merit cannot afford casual legal representation and repeated adjournments. Inefficiency at this level only deepens mistrust and prolongs suffering.

As the next hearing approaches, a simple but crucial question stands before the commission: will justice finally be delivered this time, or will aspirants be asked to wait yet again? The answer will determine not just the fate of this examination but the faith of an entire generation in the system.

AESE (civil) aspirant