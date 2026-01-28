GalleryState News January 28, 2026 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The SEED De-Addiction & Correction Home, Bolung, organised an awareness programme-cum-art and crafts exhibition on the occasion of the Republic Day celebration at the general ground in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR AFTF seeks scrapping of 80:20 ratio in recruitment NSCN/GPRN (YA) attacks AR camp in Ranglom village Arunachalee naik Kadaohum Bellai receives Sena Medal Dr Taba Nitin becomes superspecialist in oncology Bankers go on nationwide strike AITS special in-house lectures on linguistics and ethnographic research