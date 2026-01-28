YUPIA, 27 Jan: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav on Tuesday organised an interaction meeting with the newly elected zilla parishad members (ZPMs) and the zilla parishad chairperson (ZPC) of Papum Pare district at her conference hall here on Wednesday.

The meeting was aimed at familiarising the newly elected representatives with the district administration and providing a platform to discuss pressing issues concerning their respective zilla parishad segments.

Addressing the PRI leaders, the deputy commissioner assured them of her full support and guidance whenever required. She emphasised the importance of creating awareness on all panchayat subjects, and assured that necessary directions would be issued to all departments concerned in implementing schemes and programmes under the 29 subjects mandated to panchayati raj institutions.

The deputy commissioner said that all elected members, irrespective of political affiliations, must work together as “Team Papum Pare” for the overall development and welfare of the district. She further emphasised the need for transparent and rightful selection of beneficiaries under flagship schemes and other government programmes.

Taking note of concerns regarding lack of mobile network connectivity in certain areas in Sangdupota circle, the DC directed the ZPM concerned to submit a detailed list of such areas, and assured that the matter would be taken up with the appropriate authorities.

Responding to demands for sports facilities across zilla segments, she said that efforts would be made to tap available opportunities to provide sports infrastructure wherever feasible.

The deputy commissioner further directed all officials to stay at their respective places of posting and to mandatorily attend national and state celebrations such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Statehood Day, to facilitate public participation and foster a sense of patriotism among villagers.

ZPC Bamang Yayu appealed to all members to avoid groupism and work collectively.

She also requested the deputy commissioner to arrange a joint meeting with departmental officers, particularly from agrarian and allied sectors, dealing with panchayat subjects, to provide greater clarity on schemes and their implementation.

All the elected ZPMs also shared their views and stressed the need for regular meetings, collective functioning beyond party lines, and working as one cohesive team post-elections. (DIPRO)