TAWANG, 27 Jan: A three-day ‘AI explorer’programme was inaugurated on Tuesday at the computer laboratory of the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here, marking a significant step towards strengthening digital and artificial intelligence education among students of the district.

The programme is being conducted by expert resource persons from Delhi-based RanchoLabs, who will provide hands-on training in artificial intelligence (AI) to 40 selected students from the Government Town Secondary School and the GHSS, Tawang.

Interacting with the students during the inaugural programme, Tawang DC Namgyal Angmo emphasised the growing importance of artificial intelligence in everyday life. She said that AI has made day-to-day work easier, and stressed the need for students to understand how to make the best and responsible use of AI applications.

DDSE Hridar Phuntsok highlighted the importance of AI training for students and educators alike. However, considering the academic calendar and board examinations, he noted that the current timing is not conducive. He urged the authorities to consider organising similar programmes in July-August in the coming years, enabling participation of a larger number of students from across the district.

Following the formal inauguration, students participated in their first technical session, during which they were introduced to 3D painting using AI technology.

Others present at the inaugural function were Assistant Commissioner Sange Norbu, District Information Technology Officer Tenzin Phuntso, and GHSS Principal Aseng Modi. (DIPRO)