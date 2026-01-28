NIRJULI, 27 Jan: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) lifted the 77th Republic Day Badminton Trophy, defeating Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) 6-5.

Lam Norbu Thongon from RGU was adjudged the best player, while Alondo Mihu (RGU) received the award for best smasher.

Chewang Thupden Bhutia and Gebo Ori from the NERIST were named ‘best men’s team’ and Litnya Tangjang and Tayo Ana from RGU won the ‘best women’s team’ award.

A total of 11 matches were played, comprising eight faculty and staff matches, two men students’ matches, and one women’s doubles match, ensuring inclusive participation.