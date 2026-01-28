TAWANG, 27 Jan: A Vande Mataram commemorative celebration, organised by the Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army at the historic Tawang war memorial, culminated on 26 January, marking 150 years since the composition of the iconic national song.

Conducted from 15 to 26 January, the event stood as a powerful tribute to India’s freedom struggle, rich cultural heritage and enduring spirit of patriotism.

Throughout the celebration, the war memorial resonated with national pride as the military marching band rendered stirring martial tunes, reflecting the discipline, valour and proud traditions of the Indian armed forces. A major highlight of the event was the unique fusion performances by the military band in collaboration with the Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIPA), where military music blended seamlessly with indigenous cultural rhythms, creating an evocative symphony that deeply moved the audience.

The cultural presentations by the MIPA showcased the vibrant traditions and heritage of the region, underscoring the harmony between national and local identities. This artistic fusion symbolised unity in diversity and reinforced the spirit of military-civil cooperation – a cornerstone of nation-building in remote and strategically important border areas.

The celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation of military personnel, civil dignitaries, local administration representatives, students, youths, residents and tourists. The presence of civil dignitaries alongside the armed forces highlighted the deep-rooted bond between the Indian Army and the people. It reflected the Army’s enduring role not only as the guardian of the nation’s frontiers, but also as a committed contributor to nation-building, social integration and cultural preservation.

The successful culmination of the commemorative event left a lasting impression on the attendees, reaffirming Vande Mataram as a timeless source of inspiration, unity and national pride. Through music, culture and collective participation, the Indian Army once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to strengthening national values while fostering social and cultural integration in the border regions.(DIPRO)