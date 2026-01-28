ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm across the state on 26 January.

In Tawang, the national flag was unfurled by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, who emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and harmony in the district and sought wholehearted cooperation from citizens for the development of education.

Highlighting key ongoing developmental initiatives, the DC lauded the district police for their continuous efforts, noting that there has been a significant reduction in even minor crimes in the district.

As part of the celebrations, 19 citizens were felicitated by the DC for their outstanding contributions in various fields, and were awarded citations and commendation certificates.

The celebration was enlivened by vibrant cultural performances presented by the Indian Army, school students, and cultural troupes, adding colour and festive spirit to the occasion.

In West Siang district, Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran unfurled the national flag at the general ground in Aalo.

The DC appealed to the public of the district to stop hunting birds and wild animals. He also awarded commendation certificates to various officers, officials and members of the public for extraordinary duties and achievements.

Eight persons from various villages surrendered their airguns during the programme.

Exhibition stalls were set up, and the Indian Army showcased their arms and weapons.

Every administrative headquarters in the district celebrated the day in a befitting manner.

The Republic Day in Aalo was attended also by ZPC Nyali Bagra, SP Kardak Riba, PRI leaders, senior public leaders, HoDs, officers, officials, students and members of the public.

In Upper Subansiri district, the Republic Day was celebrated with great pride, splendour and patriotic zeal at Rijo ground in Daporijo.

Students of Rijo School presented the opening performance by singing Vande Mataram.

The district administration declared the celebration ground a single-use plastic-free zone, and the urban development and housing department installed segregated dustbins across the venue and sensitised the public to the importance of waste segregation.

Parade contingents and cultural performances were among the major highlights of the celebration.

Stalls were set up by different government departments at the venue. A special attraction was the exhibition by the Indian Army’s 19th Jat Battalion, which displayed modern weapons and equipment currently in use.

In Lower Subansiri district, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme unfurled the national tricolour in Ziro. She highlighted the significance of the day and reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to inclusive, people-centric and sustainable development.

She briefly outlined key achievements of the district over the past two years in the sectors of health, women and child welfare, social security, agriculture, youth empowerment, infrastructure, governance, education, tourism, and public health.

As part of the celebration, commendation certificates were awarded to individuals and organisations for exemplary service. Prominent recipients included the Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) for outstanding community welfare service since 2015, Tayo Nada and Jeremiah Modi for being the highest blood donors, and Kids Quest School, Abulya for being the best performing private school.

In Dibang Valley district, Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak unfurled the national flag at the VKV ground in Anini, and paid homage to the freedom fighters.

The DC highlighted the major achievements and ongoing developmental initiatives undertaken in the district.

Following the flag hoisting and public address, dignitaries, including MLA Mopi Mihu, Colonel Vaibhav Vishesh, SP Ringu Ngupok, JMFC Tallo Tallang and other officials visited various departmental exhibition stalls and the Indian Army weapon display set up at the venue.

As part of the celebration, the winners of various competitions, along with participants of cultural programmes and the ceremonial parade, were felicitated. Commendation certificates were also awarded to individuals for exemplary public service.

Reports of Republic Day celebrations were also received from Etalin, Mipi, Anelih, the other administrative outposts of the border district.

East Kameng district also celebrated the 77th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit. The programme began with the unfurling of the national flag by DC Yashaswani B, followed by a ceremonial parade featuring security personnel, schoolchildren, and cultural troupes.

The celebration highlighted the district’s rich cultural heritage through traditional dances, folk songs, and indigenous displays. Various government departments set up information stalls to showcase public welfare schemes and services, drawing keen interest from the public.

Addressing the gathering, the DC commended the people of East Kameng for their unity and resilience, stressing the need to preserve cultural traditions while embracing development.

Commendation certificates were presented to officials for their exemplary services.

The event concluded with a cultural programme, instilling a renewed sense of national pride.

Republic Day was celebrated also in Lower Siang district with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

In district headquarters Likabali, Deputy Commissioner Ainstein Koyu unfurled the national flag in the presence of a large crowd comprising officials of many departments, panchayat members, gaon buras, senior citizens, students, parade contingents and members of the public.

“A period of 75 years may simply appear like a blink of an eye for others, but for the India it has been a tryst with a long history of a tumultuous journey, a deep penance and a rare test of endurance for the nation,” Koyu said in his address.

He recalled the sacrifices of the great freedom fighters and visionary leaders “because of whom we are in a position to rub shoulders with the most advanced nations of the world in the 21st century.”

Mass rendering of Vande Matram, putting up of exhibitions stalls by various departments and SHGs, colourful cultural presentations, march past and sports events were the main highlights of the day. Commendation certificates were also awarded to the winners.

The day was celebrated also in Nari, Gensi, and Koyu.

The state BJP celebrated the 77th Republic Day at its headquarters in Itanagar, with its vice president Tarh Soping unfurling the national flag.

The programme was attended by state office bearers, senior karyakartas, morcha representatives, and chairmen and vice-chairmen of various government bodies.

The Republic Day was celebrated in all other districts of the state.

In Papum Pare district, Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav unfurled the national flag in Yupia, and highlighted the major developmental achievements and progress made by various departments in the district over the past year. She expressed hope that that the momentum would continue in the years ahead.

As part of the programme, the winners of the extempore speech competition and essay writing competition organised during Samvidhan Hatya divas were awarded cash prizes.

The district administration also conferred commendation certificates on officials and staffersfrom various departments for their exemplary dedication, sincerity, and outstanding service, particularly in the successful conduct of elections and effective implementation of government programmes.

Leyu Liza Sikom from VKV Balijan, who secured the first position in the Class 10 CBSE examination 2024-25 with 95.6% marks, and Nabam Renu from JNV Doimukh, who secured the first position in the Class 12 (humanities) CBSE exam were also felicitated.

The other highlights of the programme included exhibition stalls set up by various departments and self-help groups, showcasing government initiatives and local entrepreneurship.

The audience was also treated to an impressive taekwondo display by the Arunachal Pradesh Taekwondo Association, a band performance by Don Bosco School, Nonpu, and colourful cultural performances.

The celebration was attended by ZPC Bamang Yayu, SP Taru Gusar, ADC Tame Yajum, heads of offices, government officials, gaon buras, students, and members of the public.

In East Siang HQ Pasighat, Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, highlighting the achievements of the district, called for collective efforts for making East Siang one of the best performing districts in all development sectors.

Addressing the gathering at the outdoor stadium in Pasighat, Jiwani disclosed that of the 43 smart city projects, 41 have been completed, while the remaining foot overbridge and sewage treatment plant are nearing completion.

The DC also commended the East Siang district police under the leadership of SP Pankaj Lamba for taking up impactful youth and child safety initiatives under Mission VADA, Mission Parivartan, Siang Shakti, and Project Muskaan, covering 16,214 students across 92 schools.

Jiwani, MLA Tapi and SP Pankaj Lamba unveiled the biography of Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao and presented appreciation and commendation certificates to individuals and teams from various departments for exemplary service.

Congratulating the newly elected Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) team and PRI members, the DC expressed confidence that the new leadership would introduce innovative governance initiatives at both urban and rural levels.

Individual and team awardees included the East Siang district police under Project Muskaan for child safety, PMC MEO Jayanti Pertin, ADIO Sashi Kant, educators, and health workers. Roying village was recognised as a drug-free village.

Republic Day was celebrated also in various administrative circles and educational institutions of East Siang district.

In Mebo ADC HQ, ADC Nancy Yirang unfurled the national flag on the occasion.

Siyon Sirum (group) of Kiyit was awarded a commendation certificate and cash prize of Rs 20,000 by the subdivisional administration as the ‘Best performing group under Eco-Clean Mebo Mission’ initiative, during the celebration.

In Ruksin ADC HQ, the national flag was unfurled by ADC Kiran Ningo at the general ground.

Commendation certificates were given to individuals and groups under Ruksin subdivision for their special achievements and contributions in various sectors.

Meanwhile, the Spearhead Division of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army celebrated the 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour at the Pasighat outdoor stadium with a ‘Know Your Army’campaign, providing the civilian populace with a unique opportunity to familiarise themselves with the ethos, role and capabilities of the Indian Army.

The Know Your Army campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local populace, including students/NCC cadets from schools in and around Pasighat. Visitors were given firsthand exposure to the Indian Army’s organisational structure, operational roles, and latest weapons and equipment, fostering awareness and appreciation of the Army’s technological prowess and professional excellence.

The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Tirap district also.

At district headquarters Khonsa, the national tricolour was unfurled by Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra.

Paying rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s freedom and democracy, Bagra emphasised the importance of building a healthy and progressive society.

The DC also highlighted key central and state flagship schemes/projects under various departments.

On the occasion, cash prizes along with certificates were presented by the DC to the winners of the 5th edition of the Arunachal Yuva Samanvay, held recently at Chowkham in Namsai district.

A major highlight of the celebration was the exclusive ex-Army servicemen parade and a stirring piper band display by the 44 Assam Rifles.

RK Sarada Mission Girls’ School was adjudged the best parade contingent, while the agriculture department stall was declared the best departmental stall.

Republic Day was celebrated also in Deomali, Lazu, Dadam, Borduria, Bari-Basip, and Sohaadministrative headquarters.

In Upper Siang HQ Yingkiong, the Republic Day was celebrated in a befitting manner at the general ground.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang unfurled the national flag and took the Rastriya Salami in the presence of a large gathering comprising government officials, PRI members, GBs, police personnel, students, and members of the public.

Addressing the gathering, the DC highlighted the significance of Republic Day and paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and sovereignty.

He also spoke about ongoing developmental projects and various central flagship schemes being implemented across departments for the welfare of the people.

Emphasising the government’s initiative to deliver services at the citizen’s doorstep, Jerang urged the public to avail themselves of these benefits for overall socioeconomic development.

In Tuting, ADC Pandov Perme unfurled the national flag at the general ground in the presence of government employees, officers from the Indian Army, PRI leaders, GBs, public and schoolchildren.

In Leparada district, the 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at the Todak Basar Memorial Stadium at Basar. Deputy Commissioner Himani Meena unfurled the national flag.

Addressing the gathering, Meena highlighted the various initiatives, achievements, and developmental efforts undertaken to transform Leparada into a model district. She also reiterated the commitment of the district administration towards inclusive growth, good governance, and public welfare.

Exhibition stalls were set up by different government departments on the occasion. The cultural segment featured vibrant patriotic dances and thought-provoking dramas performed by schoolchildren, which captivated the audience and instilled a deep sense of pride and love for the nation.

During the programme, outstanding district-level performers under various categories were also felicitated in recognition of their achievements and contributions.

The Republic Day was celebrated also in the circle headquarters of Tirbin, Sago, and Dari.

In Lohit HQ Tezu, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo unfurled the national flag, and paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.

Highlighting development initiatives, the DC spoke on the transformation of Parshuram Kund under the PRASHAD scheme into a major spiritual and tourism destination, noting that improved infrastructure would boost tourism and employment opportunities.

He also commended the Indian Army’s role in supporting infrastructure and public initiatives in the region.

Expressing concern over the growing menace of drugs, he called upon youths, women’s organisations,and the civil society to work collectively to make Lohit a drug-free district.

The programme featured an impressive march past by the district police, ITBP, NCC cadets and students, followed by cultural performances showcasing the rich heritage of the region.

The day was celebrated also in all other districts of the state. (With inputs from DIPROs)