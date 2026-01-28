ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik and his wife Anagha Parnaik hosted the traditional ‘at home’ reception on the lawn of the Lok Bhavan here on Monday to commemorate the 77th Republic Day of India.

The reception was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with members of his council of ministers, members of the state legislative assembly, senior officers, bureaucrats, ex-servicemen, sports personalities, achievers from various fields, students, differently-abled children, and other distinguished invitees.

On the occasion, the governor released a book titled Recent Zoological Discoveries from Arunachal Pradesh, compiled by Dr Shantabala Devi Gurumayum, L Seitinmang Khonsai, and Yomto Mayi of the Zoological Survey of India, highlighting the state’s rich and unique biodiversity.

The governor and the chief minister presented certificates to the winners of the drawing and essay writing competitions organised by the governor’s secretariat as part of the Republic Day celebration. John Ribu (Class 6), Government Primary School, ESS Sector, Itanagar; Longbo Pansa (Class 7), Government Primary School, D Sector, Itanagar; and Tagru Rajen (Class 8), Government Primary School, ESS Sector, Itanagar were awarded prizes in the drawing competition. In the essay writing competition, prizes were conferred to Khunam Lorah (Class 11, science), Delhi Public School, Itanagar; Rakom Tatak, Kingcup Public School, Itanagar; and Divyana Saxena (Class 9). (Lok Bhavan)