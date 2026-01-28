[ Prem Chetry ]

ZEMITHANG, 27 Jan: In an effort to promote sustainable tourism, the Zemithang circle administration in Tawang district, in collaboration with local conservation committees, organised a community cycle rally from Zemithang headquarters to Khen-Dze-Mane and back, as part of the 77th Republic Day celebration on Monday.

The cycle rally marked the launch of the community cycling activity – a tourism and livelihood initiative aimed at promoting sustainable tourism while creating alternative livelihood opportunities for local communities. The rally was conducted with nine bicycles, symbolising the modest yet meaningful beginning of an eco-friendly tourism movement in the region.

Zemithang CO Deewan Mara said that the nine cycles would be made available for tourists, allowing visitors to explore Zemithang’s scenic landscapes in an environmentally responsible manner. He said that the long-term vision is to develop Zemithang as a cycling hub, promoting adventure tourism while preserving the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

The initiative is being jointly implemented by three community conservation area management committees of Zemithang and has received support from WWF India, which provided the bicycles and essential equipments, reinforcing conservation-based livelihood efforts.

The cycle rally added a vibrant and purposeful dimension to the national celebration, which reflected the spirit of unity, sustainability and progress, aligning national values with local development aspirations.

The circle administration appealed to all stakeholders to extend support to ensure sustained implementation of the initiative.