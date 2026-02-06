ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the region has witnessed unprecedented transformation in the last 10 years, attributing it to sustained central support.

Participating in the motion of thanks on the governor’s address in the assembly, Khandu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a conscious effort to compensate “for decades of neglect” faced by the Northeast after independence.

“When the PM speaks of Viksit Bharat @2047, he repeatedly acknowledges the deprivation the region suffered and the need to bridge that gap. The change seen across the Northeast today reflects that commitment,” he said.

Khandu said the governor’s address comprehensively reflected the government’s work in recent years.

He observed that infrastructure and connectivity, described as the main pillar of development, featured prominently, followed by emphasis on human capital, education, youths, rural economy, livelihoods of artisans, and the hydropower sector.

The chief minister said the state’s engagement with the Centre has improved significantly.

“Today, central ministers visit the state frequently and clear files in one go. This is possible because of the PM’s affection for Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast,” he said.

Khandu said that over Rs 3,000 crore has been invested under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Road Development Plan.

He also cited the Centre’s Vibrant Village Programme as a game-changer for border areas, with Rs 1,000 crore already sanctioned for Arunachal.

The initiative, he said, has boosted the rural economy, promoted tourism up to the Line of Actual Control, generated local livelihoods, and reversed migration from villages to towns.

He said the new terminal building at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi, near here, has been inaugurated, and the airport has received the best airport award under the UDAN scheme.

He also said the state has made significant strides in the education sector through various reforms, while the health sector has also seen marked improvement.

To harness the demographic dividend, the government has launched multiple youth-centric initiatives, including skill development programmes, startups and manufacturing units, he said.

“As many as 237 startups have already been established in the state,” Khandu said.

Describing tourism as the future driver of the state’s economy, the chief minister urged MLAs to assist the government in developing the sector.

He also reiterated the need to amend the state hydropower policy to ensure greater benefits for project-affected people.

Referring to the Cabinet Aap Ki Dwar (Cabinet at Your Doorstep) initiative, Khandu said it has helped the government understand grassroots needs and design region-specific schemes and projects.

He announced that a workshop would be convened soon to allow members to suggest improvements to make policies more holistic.

Earlier, BJP MLA Mahesh Chai moved the motion, which was seconded by another legislator of the party, Hage Apa. Later, the House adopted the motion by voice vote, before Speaker Tesam Pongte adjourned the assembly sine die. (PTI)