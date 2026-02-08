JOTE, 7 Feb: A six-day residential entrepreneurship skill development programme concluded at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) here on Saturday.

Addressing the participants, Industries Director GyaboPertin motivated them to continuously enhance their skills and foster a strong culture of entrepreneurship to contribute to the overall growth and development of the state.

The programme was aimed at strengthening entrepreneurial skills and promoting self-employment among aspiring entrepreneurs of the state. A total of 30 participants from various parts of the district actively took part in the training programme.

The intensive weeklong programme featured expert lectures and interactive sessions delivered by professors from the NIT, the Film and Television Institute, experts from DFO MSME Itanagar, Canara Bank Jote, and the director of EDI Jote.

In addition, participants benefited from live online lectures by eminent professors from NIT Surathkal and Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi. The sessions focused on business planning, financial management, institutional support mechanisms, market opportunities, and innovation-driven enterprise development.

Interactive discussions and hands-on learning activities further enriched the learning experience.

As part of the practical exposure component, the participants were taken on an educational field visit to the District Industries Centre in Ziro (L/Subansiri), where they visited the Naara Aaba winery. The visit offered firsthand exposure to local enterprise development, production techniques, branding strategies, and market linkages, providing valuable real-world insights into successful entrepreneurial practices within the state.

The valedictory ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants. (DIPR)