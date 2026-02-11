BADA KUNDAN, 10 Feb: Twenty farmers, rural youths, public leaders and members of self-help groups from Bada Kundan, Chota Kundan, Kibithoo, Dhanbari, Mushai and Chirak villages participated in a ‘training programme-cum-input distribution programme’ on kiwi, plum and pomegranate, organised here by the Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Tuesday.

During the programme, which was aimed at improving the livelihood of farmers through scientific cultivation of kiwi, plum and pomegranate, the farmers were provided with saplings of the three fruits.

Addressing the participants, Satveer Yadav delivered a lecture on scientific cultivation of kiwi, plum and pomegranate fruits, such as site selection, digging of pit, planting of saplings, irrigation, training and pruning, harvesting and insect pest management.

Land and water management engineer Ugarsain Sangwan delivered a talk on the importance of mulching in horticultural crops. Mulching helps maintain soil moisture, control soil erosion, and regulate soil temperature, which is especially important due to water scarcity during the winter season.

KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal highlighted that the climatic condition of Anjaw district is well suited for kiwi, plum and pomegranate cultivation, making it a potential fruit crop of the district. He urged the farmers to adopt scientific cultivation to enhance their production and productivity.