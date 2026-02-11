GASHENG/PAYUM, 9 Feb: The Siang District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) conducted legal awareness programmes from 6 to 8 February in the far-flung Gasheng and Payum villages in the Payum administrative circle.

In Gasheng, one of the last and farthest villages in Siang district, the programme was led by DLSA Secretary Bido Sora, along with advocates Tapang Tabing and Kani Tamut, Michael Tayeng, and LADC Kaling Mibang as resource persons.

In Gasheng, and later in Payum village, the team interacted with gaon buras, gaon buris and villagers, imparting awareness on important legal issues affecting everyday life. The sessions covered the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, child marriage laws, free legal aid services, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, and the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act, 2021.

The discussions were conducted in a simple and interactive manner, encouraging villagers to raise questions and share concerns.

On 7 February, the team reached Payum village, where a similar awareness programme was held. On the final day, 8 February, the team visited Yio village and returned to Molo, marking the conclusion of the outreach programme.

By engaging directly with village elders and residents, the initiative aimed to strengthen legal literacy at the grassroots and reinforce confidence in the justice delivery system.