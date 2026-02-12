ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: The National Informatics Centre (NIC) here on Wednesday organised a cleanliness drive at Indira Gandhi (IG) Park in view of the ensuing Statehood Day and in alignment with objectives of Swachhata Pakhwada.

Over 30 officials carried out collection, segregation, and proper disposal of waste materials in accordance with environmental norms, supporting the broader vision of the Swachh Bharat Mission and the government of India’s Swachhata Pakhwada campaign.

Senior technical director and state informatics officer Jyotish Roy, who led the cleaning drive, highlighted the significance of cleanliness in both professional and personal life. He said that maintaining cleanliness in public spaces is a collective responsibility.