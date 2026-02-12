SHERGAON, 11 Feb: Awareness was created among students about POCSO Act, the importance of reading during student life, and harmful effects of drug abuse during separate programmes organized under the Arunachal Rising Campaign at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalayas (NACBVAs) at Shergaon and Jigaon in West Kameng district.

District library & information officer Lobom Tamin advised students to refrain from substance abuse and develop reading habits.

Speaking on the ‘Indigenous Mobile Library’ initiative, he stated that the library is being brought directly to the doorstep of students so they can enjoy reading within their residential campuses and cultivate consistent reading habits. The Indigenous Mobile Library is the first of its kind implemented in West Kameng district to promote reading culture in rural areas.

He also highlighted the long-term benefits of reading and how it enhances knowledge, creativity, helps develop personality, and improves academic performance.

Tamin further said that the mobile library will visit the schools every month, and students will be able to return issued books and borrow new ones during each visit.

“If students require specific books, the district library will make efforts to procure them according to their needs and interests,” he said.

West Kameng DDSE Ribom Basar Gamlin encouraged students not only to develop reading habits but also to engage in creative writing alongside their academic studies.

MIS coordinator Rinchin Khandu Thongchi gave detailed presentations on drug abuse, child protection, and the provisions of the POCSO Act. He sensitized students and teachers about child rights, protection mechanisms, and the steps to be taken in case of any violations within school premises.

Over 100 students participated in the programme and were issued books from the mobile library.

DPC Tsering Dhondu also spoke on the occasion.

The events were organized by the department of information & public relations in collaboration with the department of public libraries and the department of education, West Kameng district. (DIPRO)