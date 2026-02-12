PASIGHAT, 11 Feb: A ten-day capacity-building training programme on the theme “Different Scientific Approaches for Strengthening Horticultural Crop Cultivation in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh” concluded at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Wednesday.

The programme was organised by the East Siang KVK and sponsored by the Central Institute of Horticulture (CIH), Medziphema, Nagaland, to enhance farmers’ knowledge and skills through scientific and innovative horticultural practices suited to the agro-climatic conditions of East Siang district.

During the programme, lectures were delivered by faculty members and scientists from the East Siang KVK, the College of Horticulture and Forestry, and the College of Agriculture.

The sessions covered various important topics, including potential exotic crops for East Siang, production and propagation technologies of horticultural crops, post-harvest management and value addition, advances in mushroom cultivation, crop protection strategies, nutrient management and natural farming, protected cultivation and nursery management, floriculture and medicinal plant cultivation, and horti-based integrated farming systems.

Interactive sessions and practical demonstrations were also conducted during the ten-day programme, which was supervised by principal scientist and head of East Siang KVK, Dr. Brijendra Singh Rajawat.

Around 500 farmers, including farmwomen and rural youth from various villages, participated in the programme.

Former Dean of the College of Agriculture (CoA) Dr. A.K Tripathi, Guwahati-based North Eastern regional director of the Extension Education Institute (EEI) Dr. Rajumoni Bordoloi, and EEI Senior scientist Dr. Chittaranjan Deka, among others, were present at the concluding ceremony.