ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: In a major step towards resolving the decades-old boundary dispute, installation of boundary pillars formally began along the inter-state border between Arunachal Pradesh’s Pakke Kessang district and Assam’s Biswanath district, officials said on Wednesday.

The exercise, which began on Monday, is being monitored by officials from both states along with representatives of the Centre from the Survey of India.

The development follows the signing of an agreement earlier to amicably resolve the issue and reflects a shared commitment to peaceful coexistence, they said.

Officials said the commencement of the exercise at the ground level marks a significant milestone in implementing the agreement and is expected to bring clarity and stability to communities living along the boundary while fostering peace, harmony and cooperation between the adjoining regions.

Terming the development as “historic,” state health and family welfare minister Biyuram Wahge, who represents Pakke Kessang district, said the process has begun with the participation of officials from both states and the Survey of India as representatives of the Centre.

“This follows the landmark MoU signed to resolve the long-pending border dispute, paving the way for lasting peace, harmony, and cooperation,” Wahge said, while expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for their leadership in taking the initiative forward.

The dispute saw major progress after the signing of the Namsai Declaration in July 2022, which laid the foundation for an amicable and permanent settlement.

Both states adopted a cooperative and phased approach, focusing first on less complicated areas.

Regional committees comprising ministers and officials from both sides were formed to conduct joint field visits, examine historical records and interact with local communities to arrive at mutually acceptable solutions. (PTI)