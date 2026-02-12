ZIRO, 11 Feb: A recording studio and a sports facility were inaugurated at Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The facilities are designed to nurture the creative spirit, media talents, and physical well-being of students giving them the tools and space to explore, express, and excel.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, MLA Hage Appa appreciated the college’s efforts to provide students with modern, practical skills. He highlighted the success of the department of mass communication, praising the passionate faculty and the dynamic journalists the college has nurtured over the years.

“Saint Claret College’s impact stretches far beyond Ziro, it touches all of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

CMF Fr Matthew Vattamattam encouraged students to embrace the new opportunities, reminding them that these facilities are more than just buildings they are stepping stones to discovering talents and building discipline. He commended the college’s holistic approach for integral development of students, blending academic growth with creative and physical development.

SCCZ principal Dr. Fr Allwyn Mendoz shared his vision of how the new recording studio will keep students connected with the world beyond textbooks. With plans for podcasts, album recordings, and other exciting media projects, he sees this as a vibrant platform for students to engage, learn, and grow.