[Dodum Yangfo]

No takers for AAPSU conference venue.

That is where we stand today.

Dera Natung Government College has reportedly written to the ICR deputy commissioner, stating that it does not want the AAPSU conference-cum-election to be held on its campus. Though it cited “peak academic session,” it has seen what happened in previous conferences: violence, unrest, damage. It does not want a repeat.

Siddhartha Hall, in the Thupten Gyatsaling monastery premises, another usual venue, is also facing objections from dwellers. Their concern is simple. Peace and tranquillity. People near it do not want another rerun of the violence.

When educational institutions and residential colonies start saying no to a student body conference, something is not right.

I have seen AAPSU elections during my early days as a reporter. There was heat, yes. But there was debate. There was ideology. There was youthful energy. This is not how it used to be.

Now, on top of everything else, the timing of the AAPSU’s 27th general conference-cum-election – fixed from 17 to 23 February – is disturbing. The Arunachal Pradesh State Board exams have already begun. The exams for Classes 3 and 11 started on 3 February. The exams for Classes 5 and 8 will be held from 18-19 February. The CBSE exams begin on 15 February. Children are preparing. Parents are tense. And in the middle of this, we are organising the most high-voltage student political event of the year.

Why trouble the genuine students?

The AAPSU claims to represent students. Then why disturb them during their exams? Why must schoolchildren revise their syllabus under the shadow of political mobilisation, rallies and tension? This is a serious question, especially given that the AAPSU has many ‘students’ who are no longer in classrooms but are very active during elections.

Social media is full of videos and posts about huge amounts of money flowing into this election. It is an open secret that politicians quietly back candidates. Camps, vehicles, mobilisation, banners – everyone knows that.

Recently, matters turned uglier after incidents of firing were reported near the AAPSU office during registration. Even if investigations are ongoing, one thing is clear: Guns have no place in student politics. Not good. Not good at all.

This is not student politics. This is something else.

If reports are to be believed, some student unions from eastern Arunachal have allegedly been summoned by underground elements and asked to support particular candidates. Let that sink in. If armed underground networks begin influencing student elections, we are playing with fire.

Those of us who have seen Arunachal’s difficult years know where this road leads. We have lived through times when fear decided outcomes. Do we want our student bodies to move in that direction again?

Where is the state government? Where is the Centre? Why is the judiciary not taking suo motu cognisance of such a dangerous development? Are we waiting for a bigger incident?

Student unions should be raising issues of education, unemployment and youth welfare, not becoming rehearsal grounds for muscle power, money power and underground shadow.

Equally troubling is the silence of the parental bodies of community-based organisations. Parents speak loudly on social matters. Why the stoic silence now? Our youths are watching.

The AAPSU has a proud history. It once stood as the collective voice of Arunachal’s students. The real question is not who will win this election. The real question is whether we are allowing dangerous forces to hijack democratic youth leadership – and in the process disturb the very students they claim to protect.

Once underground elements enter student politics, the future becomes hostage.

And that is a risk Arunachal cannot afford. (The writer is a senior journalist)