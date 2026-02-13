ZIRO, 12 Feb: Agriculture, Horticulture and Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu emphasised that the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act has immense potential for rural development, and for realising the vision of a developed India.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Thursday, Wangsu urged the public not to misunderstand or allow themselves to be misled about the Act and its objectives.

“VB-G RAM G is a transformative initiative. There were many loopholes and lapses in the earlier MGNREGA. The new VB-G RAM G is transparent and most suitable for the Viksit Bharat vision,” said Wangsu.

As part of the awareness campaign, the minister flagged off a tractor rally.

MLA Hage Appa and former minister Tage Taki were also present on the occasion.