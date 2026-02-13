DAHUNG/KASPI, 12 Feb: The second day of the awareness camp under the Arunachal Rising Campaign on reading habits, drug abuse, the Child Protection Act, and the POCSO Act was conducted at Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Avashya Vidyalayas in Dahung and Khaspi in West Kameng district on Thursday.

During the camp, Protection Officer Rinchin Megeji highlighted the various types of abuse and the measures that must be taken if anyone encounters such situations. He also explained the provisions of the POCSO Act.

Legal Protection Officer Phurpa Tsering threw light on child marriage, its consequences, and the roles and functions of the Juvenile Justice Board and its legal framework.

MIS coordinator Rinchin Khandu Thongchi delivered a detailed presentation on drug abuse and its harmful effects.

Speaking on the occasion, DDSE Ribom Basar Gamlin urged the students to maintain discipline, focus on their studies, and remain observant of the positive developments happening around them.

DLIO Lobom Tamin highlighted the importance of cultivating the reading habit in students’ lives, and explained the drawbacks of relying entirely on the internet.

More than 100 students from both schools borrowed books from the indigenous mobile library. (DIPR)