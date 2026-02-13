TAMULPUR, 12 Feb: The next Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III conference will be hosted by Tripura. This was unanimously decided during a joint meeting of the Executive Committee of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III and the Executive Council of the North East Regional Institute of Parliamentary Studies, Training & Research (NERIPSTR) held here in Assam on Wednesday.

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tesam Pongte, accompanied by Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor and APLA Secretary Tadar Meena attended the joint meeting.

Speakers, deputy speakers, and senior officers representing all eight Northeastern states participated in the meeting, which was chaired by the CPA India Region Zone-III Chairman and NERIPSTR President Sharingain Longkumar. (Speaker’s PR Cell)