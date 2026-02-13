TARAJULI, 12 Feb: The state BJP ST Morcha organised a ‘shramik samvad’ on Union Budget 2026-27 at the Green Gold Integrated Farm here in Papum Pare district on Thursday.

The programme was organised under the leadership of state BJP ST Morcha president Kame Yangfo. The programme aimed at creating awareness among workers, farmers, and the general public about the key highlights and developmental vision of the union budget.

Likha Maaj, an entrepreneur who attended the programme as the resource person, elaborated the major provisions of the budget, and highlighted its focus on inclusive growth, rural development, infrastructure expansion, employment opportunities, and welfare initiatives for tribal communities and economically weaker sections.

The programme was attended by several senior state-level party workers and state BJP office bearers, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to connecting with grassroots stakeholders and disseminating information on important national policies.

The shramik samvad was organised to enhance public understanding of the Union Budget 2026-27 and to encourage constructive dialogue on its potential impact on the development of Arunachal Pradesh and the country as whole.

Several BJP leaders were present on the occasion.