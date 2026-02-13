LAZU, 12 Feb: Ollo Worang Juku festival was celebrated with much enthusiasm and traditional fanfare by the Ollo community here in Tirap district on Thursday.

On the occasion, Lazu ZPM Najen Rangwang read out the mythology of the Ollo Worang Juku festival. He said that Worang Juku is celebrated annually in various parts of Tirap and Changlang districts, as well as in Myanmar, usually during April and May, when agricultural activities slow down and the community turns to thanksgiving and renewal.

He explained that the word ‘Worang’ is derived from ‘wo’, meaning hornbill, and ‘raang’ meaning to adorn. He elaborately described the significance and cultural importance of the festival.

Greeting the people on the occasion, Tirap ZPC John KK Matey said that “festivals promote love, peace, unity, and happiness among communities.” He urged the people to safeguard and preserve their rich cultural heritage for future generations. He strongly appealed to the Ollo community to shun opium cultivation and instead adopt sustainable cash crop cultivation with support from the agriculture and allied departments.

The ZPC further said that he would initiate the proposal for blacktopping the road from Lazu town to the Lazu general ground by 2027, in consultation with the department concerned.

Khonsa ADC Namneet Singh, who also attended the festivities, said, “Ollo Worang is not merely a festival but a celebration of history, resilience, and identity preserved through generations.”

He said that “the songs carry the voices of ancestors, and the dances narrate stories of courage and unity. “He emphasised that culture is not merely written in books but is “lived, practiced, and passed on.”

He further highlighted the need to address challenges such as gaps in education, and drug addiction, which affect individuals, families, and society at large. “Education is not limited to schools and textbooks, but is about empowerment. When children receive quality education and youths gain knowledge and skills, the society becomes stronger,” he said, and urged the community to ensure that every child attends school regularly and aspires to achieve greater heights.

The programme was attended by ZPMs, including Chasom Hakhun, Yalik Lowang, Najen Rangwang and Necha Wangsu, along with Lazu Assistant Commissioner NL Naam, chiefs, GBs, PRI members, and people from various villages under the Lazu administrative circle and other parts of the district. (DIPRO)