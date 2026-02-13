TAWANG, 12 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday flagged off the second edition of the Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship at the picturesque Tawangchu river, welcoming over 100 participants from across India and abroad to the high-altitude sporting spectacle.

Addressing athletes, officials and spectators, Khandu, who is the chief patron of the event, welcomed all the participants, and expressed gratitude to the organising committee, the Arunachal Olympic Association, the Arunachal Kayaking & Canoeing Association (AKCA), the Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association (IKCA), and all supporting partners for organising the second edition of the championship.

He made special mention of Bilquis Mir, India’s first female Olympic jury member in kayaking and canoeing, who attended the event. He said her presence would serve as a major inspiration for young athletes aspiring to represent the country at the Asian Games and the Olympics.

“Her journey is a beacon of hope and determination for our youths. Events like this will produce future Olympians from our state and country,” he said.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’ immense natural advantage, Khandu noted that the state is blessed with mighty rivers ideal for kayaking and canoeing. Referring to the proposal by the AKCA to develop five river basins as training hubs, he informed that the memorandum has already been marked to the youth affairs & sports secretary.

He assured that the state government, in coordination with technical teams and the IKCA, would move forward with establishing additional training centres across Arunachal to systematically promote the sport.

Kayaking and canoeing are relatively new disciplines in the state, with the Arunachal Kayaking & Canoeing Association having been formed only last year, followed by the formation of the Tawang district association this year.

The chief minister highlighted the significant transformation in Arunachal’s sporting landscape over the past decade.

“There was a time when Arunachal Pradesh ranked among the lowest in national sporting performance. Today, as per the 38th National Games rankings, we stand second in the Northeast, after Manipur,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the state would further improve its national ranking in the upcoming 39th National Games, scheduled to be held in Meghalaya.

Khandu attributed the progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sustained investments by both the central and state governments in youth development, sports policies, and world-class infrastructure.

“In the last 10 years alone, Arunachal Pradesh has won more than 1,000 medals at national and international levels,” he informed.

He noted that the state has emerged strongly in individual sporting disciplines such as taekwondo, boxing, weightlifting, judo and wushu. In fact, an athlete from Arunachal currently holds the top rank in Asia in wushu, he added.

The chief minister congratulated Arunachal’s kayaking athlete Devi Dada, who won a bronze medal in the kayak cross event at the 38th National Games. He described her as an icon and inspiration for the state’s aspiring sportspersons.

Emphasising the state’s geographical advantages, Khandu said Arunachal, the largest state in the Northeast, possesses unmatched natural landscapes ideal for adventure sports.

He cited the Mechukha Adventure Festival as a successful example, where multiple adventure events are hosted annually, attracting national and international athletes. He also mentioned that several adventure and sporting events are being organised simultaneously across the state, including cycling events, drawing participants from across the globe.

“Through such initiatives, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is providing a strong platform for the younger generation,” he said.

The chief minister announced that the state government has begun officially funding the Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship and declared it an annual calendar event of the youth affairs & sports department.

He further stated that efforts would be made to scale up the championship by engaging corporate sponsors and exploring CSR partnerships to elevate the event to international standards.

Khandu said such international sporting events would significantly boost tourism and economic activity in the region, benefiting local communities and promoting Tawang as a global adventure sports destination.

He also acknowledged the recent establishment of a kayaking and canoeing training centre in the region, and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening grassroots sporting infrastructure.

The chief minister extended his appreciation to the Indian Army, SSB, NGO Yuva Arunachal, the district administration, including the Jang and the Lumla ADCs, and the Tawang Kayaking & Canoeing Association for their support and coordination in organising the championship.

He congratulated all participants and expressed confidence that the championship would continue to grow in stature and inspire a new generation of athletes from Arunachal.

Also present on the occasion were cabinet minister Kento Jini, legislators of the district, race director Charanjiv Singh, Arunachal Kayaking & Canoeing Association president Dr Joram Aniya, and others. (CM’s PR Cell)