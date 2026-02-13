Staff Reporter

ROING, 12 Feb: The Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary (MWS) authorities have informed that they are close to capturing a sub-adult tiger in the Mayudia area here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

A sub-adult tiger was involved in the human-tiger conflict case of 2 February that mauled a Arunachal Police personnel to death in the area.

Two sub-adult tigers were identified as ‘problem animals’, one of which was found dead on 4 February due to a gun shot.

MWS Divisional Forest Officer Mito Rumi informed the media on Thursday that a dedicated team set up to catch the tiger has been working on the field for the last 10 days and hopes to capture it soon.

“Last night, the target animal, the tiger, came close to the trap cage and inspected the cage. Our darting team is also ready,” said DFO Rumi. Further, he said the team is using various strategies to catch the tiger.

“Apart from setting a trap cage, our team is also tracking the tiger on foot in the jungle. Such operations sometimes last a few months, but in our case, within 10 days, we are getting positive results on the ground. The whole operation is being closely monitored by headquarters. The environment and forest minister is also being briefed,” he added.

Officials of the Dibang territorial range, the Namdapha tiger reserve, the Kamlang tiger reserve, the CBRC Pakke, the WTI Tinsukia, the Itanagar Biological Park, local panchayat leaders, and the district administration are working together on the ground, informed DFO Rumi.