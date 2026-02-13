[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 12 Feb: In view of the prevailing dry weather conditions and the increased risk of forest and grassland fires during the current season, Bomdila Forest Division DFO Obang Tayeng on Thursday appealed to the residents to protect the biodiversity of West Kameng district.

Considering that such wildfires cause irreparable damage to biodiversity and may result in loss of life and property, the DFO said, “We are losing forest land inch by inch every year. It is a global crisis. It is the duty of every individual to take responsibility for protecting our forest lands.”

Highlighting the intensity of the dry weather, the DFO referred to a recent incident in which a forest fire at Sapper in Dirang subdivision was brought under control. He also informed that an advisory was issued on Tuesday, urging residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions to prevent incidents of wildfire within the jurisdiction of the Bomdila forest division.

The advisory strictly prohibits the burning of dry leaves, agricultural residue, waste materials, grasses and other combustible materials. Tourists and residents have been advised not to light campfires or bonfires in or near forested areas. “Careless disposal of burning materials, cigarettes, or matchsticks must be avoided. Any sign of smoke or fire in forests or nearby areas should be immediately reported to the nearest forest office, fire station, or local administration,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, gaon buras, PRI members, and village authorities have been requested to spread awareness among the public. Forest staffers, in collaboration with line departments, NGOs, and volunteers, have been directed to maintain round-the-clock monitoring in vulnerable areas.