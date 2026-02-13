[Prafulla Kaman]

RUKSIN, 12 Feb: The Itanagar Bench of the Gauhati High Court (HC) has directed state government authorities to ensure smooth access of men and material to the silicon factory operated by M/s Aether Alloys LLP at the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) in Niglok in East Siang district.

The HC, pursuing a writ petition filed by the chief executive officer (CEO) of M/s Aether Alloys LLP, passed an interim order on 5 February, directing the chief secretary, the East Siang DC, SP and the Ruksin ADC (official respondents) to take “all necessary steps to ensure that there is no obstruction to the ingress and egress of men and materials of the petitioner to their factory premises.”

The HC, however, listed the next hearing of the case on 30 April this year.

The order further mentioned that the court has been informed that the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Kolkata, has taken suo motu cognisance of the protest by the local villagers on pollution allegation, but there is no restrain order by the NGT till date.

The petitioner [Case No WP (C) 522/2025] sought relief from local villagers blocking material supply to the factory. The petitioner alleged that the state authorities failed to maintain public order and ensure unobstructed access of materials to the factory premises, which is a lawful business of the petitioner.

The local villagers of Ruksin, including leaders of the IGC Pollution-Affected People’s Forum, have alleged severe environmental pollution caused by the silicon factory, and had earlier approached the government authorities to close the factory and shift it from their area. They alleged that, despite repeated pleas, the authorities did not initiate any effective mitigation policy to minimise the pollution posed by the factory, which forced them to impose a blockade on material supply to and from the silicon factory using the rural roads.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao initiated a series of negotiations with the agitating villagers, requesting them to maintain calm. They urged the agitating villagers to “observe the pollution level” and follow up assessment of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Despite requests, the villagers stuck to their stand and also threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike to protest the authority’s alleged inaction.

Consequently, the aggrieved villagers kept blocking supply of raw materials to and from the silicon factory and even detained four material-laden trucks on the Mirem-Mikong-Jonai PWD road and pushed them back recently.

Ering, when contacted, said the Central Pollution Control Board has taken up the pollution issue. It had earlier given its report, suggesting measures to control emission of smoke and dust particles from the factory.

“It is necessary to operate the factory machines to assess the parameter of pollution level. I have asked the agitating villagers to allow the factory to function. I will oppose the factory in the area if there is any hazardous pollution,” the MLA said.