BASAR, 12 Feb: Leparada Deputy Commissioner Himani Meena urged the departments concerned and frontline workers to continue working in close coordination to ensure effective implementation of the NHM initiatives across the district.

Chairing a review meeting of the National Health Mission (NHM) and the District Task Force for Immunisation here on Thursday, the DC underscored the need for enhanced community participation, particularly the involvement of male members and PRI representatives, during Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Days to strengthen awareness and outreach efforts.

She emphasised on achieving full immunisation coverage through intensified door-to-door mobilisation by frontline health workers.

Stressing the importance of both prenatal immunisation and postnatal care, she called for coordinated efforts from all stakeholders to ensure comprehensive healthcare delivery.

The DC directed District Medical Officer Dr Karmar Dirchi to initiate measures for recognising well-performing ASHAs and healthcare personnel at the district level.

“Recognition would motivate grassroots workers and acknowledge their contributions,” she said.

During the meeting, it was informed that three healthcare centres in the district – Pagi, Dorputu and Padi – have been certified under the State Quality Assurance Programme.

Dr Dirchi informed that the AYUSH health and wellness centre in Sago was recently accredited by the NABH for quality services. The accreditation certificate was formally handed over by the DC to AYUSH Medical Officer Dr Dukter Ete during the meeting.

NHM district programme manager Kenli Doji presented a brief on the action taken with regard to the decisions taken in the previous meeting.

Through a presentation, he highlighted the status of key health indicators and programmes, including maternal health and family planning, child healthcare services, routine immunisation coverage, and compliance with the district quality assurance norms. (DIPRO)