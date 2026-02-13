Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 12 Feb: The Northeast Frontier Railway’s (NFR) Railway Safety Commissioner Sumeet Singhal inspected the newly constructed 13-km stretch of the rail route from Murkongselek (Assam) to Sille station (Arunachal Pradesh) of the Murkongselek-Pasighat broad gauge (BG) railway on Thursday afternoon.

Singhal was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager (Construction) of Tinsukia, Parag Katre and other officials.

Sources in the NFR informed that construction activities of the 13-km stretch of the BG railway from Murkongselek to Sille station has been completed and is ready for a trial run.

The NFR officials are conducting a ‘speed trial run’ of a special train on the BG track on Friday. Already a special train with the engine and OMS for the speed run trial was received at the Murkongselek station on Thursday morning.

After the speed trial run on Friday, Sille railway station, located 11 km from Pasighat town in East Siang district, will be commissioned.

Meanwhile, the Sille railway station (B-class) has been decorated with colours and pandals for the accommodation of the railway officials during their visit.