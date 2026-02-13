MUNICH, 12 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh Commerce & Industries Minister Nyato Dukam held a meeting at the consulate general of India here in Germany with Consul General Shatrughna Sinha on Thursday, on the sidelines of BIOFACH-2026.

The meeting focused on strengthening trade, investment and skill development linkages between Arunachal Pradesh and Germany.

During the discussions, the consul general suggested exploring partnerships between proprietors of fruit wines from Arunachal and German wine companies to promote investment, technology exchange and market access for the state’s emerging wine industry.

Regarding employment opportunities for youths from Arunachal, the consul general advised that the nursing sector holds strong potential for overseas placements, and emphasised the importance of German language training to enhance employability prospects in Germany’s healthcare sector.

Highlighting Aruna-chal’s growing economic potential, Dukam dwelt on key focus areas, including hydropower development, agriculture-allied and food-based industries, organic produce exports, fruit wines and value-added agro products. He also underlined opportunities in exporting organic produce such as kiwis and spices, aligning with India’s prominence as the ‘Country of the Year’ at BIOFACH-2026.

An Arunachal delegation is participating in BIOFACH-2026 at Nuremberg Messe, where India is being featured as the ‘Country of the Year’, highlighting the nation’s organic growth story, regulatory framework, and global export vision.

Dukam reiterated that Arunachal aims to expand its global footprint through sustainable trade partnerships, investment promotion and skill development initiatives that create long-term opportunities for the state’s entrepreneurs and youths.

The official delegation of Arunachal, led by the minister, includes MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, Industries Secretary Hage Tari, Trade and Commerce Secretary Taru Talo, Trade & Commerce Minister’s OSD Riakji Duchok, and entrepreneurs Techi Hemu and Senya Lowang.