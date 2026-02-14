Two-day cooperative conclave begins

PASIGHAT, 13 Feb: A two-day cooperative conclave, aiming at reinforcing inter-departmental convergence and enhancing the capacity of cooperative societies, began here in East Siang district on Friday.

Inaugurating the conclave, themed ‘Cooperatives build a better world -Sahkar se samriddhi’, Food & Civil Supplies Minister Gabriel D Wangsu said that cooperatives play a pivotal role in fostering rural entrepreneurship, ensuring economic self-reliance, and generating sustainable livelihood opportunities for farmers, youths, and women.

Wangsu emphasised the need for coordinated action among departments to maximise the benefits of government schemes at the grassroots level.

A key highlight of the inaugural session was a presentation by a representative from Amul, who elaborated the successful business model of Amul.

Apurba Mishra, the representative, explained how a strong cooperative structure, transparent governance, efficient procurement systems, and value addition have enabled Amul to emerge as one of India’s most successful dairy brands.

He encouraged local cooperatives to adopt similar principles of collective strength and professional management.

A representative from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) delivered a brief but impactful speech on achieving success through cooperation.

Stressing the importance of capacity building, financial literacy, and institutional strengthening, the speaker highlighted how cooperative societies can leverage the NABARD’s support for sustainable growth and long-term viability.

Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd MD Bittu Kri highlighted the role of financial inclusion, credit linkage, and structured banking support in empowering cooperative societies to scale up their operations and improve economic outcomes for members.

Concerns related to scheme accessibility, funding mechanisms, infrastructure development, and capacity building were also discussed.

Officials from the departments of agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and animal husbandry highlighted the key schemes, subsidies, financial assistance, and technical support available to cooperatives.

Minister Ojing Tasing, MLA Tapi Darang, RD&PR Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop, and headquarters ADC Pebika Lego, among others, attended the inauguration programme. [DIPRO]