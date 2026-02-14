[Bengia Ajum]

KHARSANG, 13 Feb: The geology and mining department on Friday lodged an FIR against one Balin Moran at the local police station, alleging illegal coal mining, transportation of illicit minerals, theft of state’s resources, and evasion of state royalties.

The FIR was lodged by a technical officer of the department, seeking a criminal investigation into the supply chain of illicit coal under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for theft of coal, misappropriation of natural resources, criminal conspiracy to bypass central mineral laws, and attempting to legitimise illicitly mined coal through misuse of GST documentation to deceive authorities.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer of Changlang district informed that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

As per the complaint, 36 coal-laden vehicles were intercepted by the anti-evasion team of the assistant commissioner, CGST & CX, Itanagar, on 19 November, 2025, in Kharsang in Changlang district.

“I am writing to formally lodge a complaint against Shri Balin Moran, a resident of Waisali, Namsai, for the illegal procurement and transit of coal discovered during an enforcement drive on 19 November, 2025. Following detention under Section 129 of the CGST Act, 2017, Balin Moran claimed ownership and paid the penalties to secure the release of the conveyances.

Later, the office of the commissioner, CGST & CX, Itanagar, transferred the matter to the state department for further investigation into the origin of the mineral.

“Investigations reveal that the coal transported is of illicit origin. The state government has confirmed that no valid mining permits or transit passes were issued for the Kharsang region during the relevant period. This indicates that the 36 consignments were obtained through unauthorised mining, causing massive revenue loss to the state exchequer,” the department alleged in its FIR.

The department added that, despite the settlement of GST liabilities, there is strong evidence to suggest that the coal is of illicit origin. “The source remains unverified, suggesting that the coal was mined illegally in violation of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957,” the department added.