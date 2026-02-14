ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik has greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, the annual ethno-cultural festival of the Singphos.

He expressed hope that the folk dance festival would continue to nurture socio-cultural harmony among all communities and play a meaningful role in preserving and celebrating the rich cultural heritage.

The governor said that Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi is the most sacred and cherished festival of the Singpho community, observed with deep devotion to express gratitude to Shapawng Yawng, the supreme creator, for peace, prosperity, a bountiful harvest, and the wellbeing of all. The festival is marked by solemn prayers, traditional rituals, and the iconic Manau dance, performed by men and women in traditional attire, symbolising unity, discipline, and the rhythm of life, he said.

“More than a celebration, it is a living expression of Singpho faith, cultural pride, social bonding, and respect for nature, bringing the community together across generations while preserving its rich identity and ancestral traditions,” the governor said.

On the occasion, the governor offered prayers to Shapawng Yawng, seeking blessings for peace, progress, and prosperity for all. [Lok Bhavan]