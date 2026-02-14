DAPORIJO, 13 Feb: All illegal and unauthorised structures near the airfield area here in Upper Subansiri district were dismantled during an eviction drive carried out by the district administration on 12 February.

The operation was carried out peacefully by a team of officials from the district administration, led by Town Magistrate Ama Nungnu, with active support from a police team led by SI Runa Dada and NHAI PRO Tapu Haning.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to enforcing government regulations, safeguarding public land, and ensuring planned development in and around Daporijo town.

The DA advised people to refrain from encroaching upon government land or constructing unauthorised structures, failing which strict action would be taken as per the law. (DIPRO)