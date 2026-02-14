RONO HILLS, 13 Feb: A two-day international seminar themed ‘Industry 5.0: Sustainability and human interactions’, being organised by the commerce department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), commenced here on Friday.

The seminar is aimed at fostering academic discussion and a deeper understanding of emerging trends in sustainable and human-centric industrial development, while bringing together students, academicians, researchers, and professionals to discuss and explore key insights related to the theme.

During the inaugural session, RGU’s Commerce HoD Prof RC Parida highlighted the significance of the event for the institution, particularly in addressing diverse aspects of accounting and contemporary industrial developments.

Keynote speaker Parthasarathi Mishra of Amnaya Corporation, USA, outlined the evolution from Industry 1.0 to Industry 5.0, and emphasised the importance of adapting to changing environments and adopting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence in industry.

Guwahati-based Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University Vice-Chancellor, Prof RP Das shared academic viewpoints that enriched the intellectual discourse.

A plenary talk by Dr Monomita Nandy, professor, Brunel University of London, UK, offered practical insights into accounting and finance, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session that encouraged active audience participation.

As knowledge partner, CMA Chittaranjan Chattopadhyay, member of taskforce for Northeast, and Dr Pradipta Ganguly, secretary, taskforce for Northeast, represented the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

RGU Commerce & Management Dean Prof SK Jena congratulated the commerce department on the successful conduct of the international seminar.

Technical sessions were conducted simultaneously at multiple venues, including the mini-academic hall, the commerce conference hall, and the smart classroom of the commerce department.