KHONSA, 13 Feb: The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) organised a comprehensive medical camp at Soha village under Operation Sadbhavana on Friday, in order to promote overall wellbeing of the local populace.

During the camp, essential medical services were provided, including general health examinations, eye check-ups, physician consultations, screening for blood pressure and blood sugar levels, as well as physiotherapy assistance. A total of 327 villagers benefitted from the camp.

The initiative addressed immediate healthcare needs in an area with limited medical infrastructure, while also strengthening the enduring bond of trust, cooperation, and goodwill between the security forces and the local community. (DIPRO)