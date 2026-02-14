ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: SMART Bazaar, India’s trusted value retail destination, on Thursday launched its biggest-ever SMART bazaar exchange, with the tagline ‘Purana becho mehenga, aur naya kharido sasta’ – a nationwide initiative designed to help families save more and shop smarter, all under one roof.

The SMART Bazaar exchange offers a simple, practical solution: convert unused household items into real savings for today’s needs.

Customers can exchange old newspapers, used clothes, and old utensils at SMART Bazaar stores for Rs 100 per kg – among the most competitive exchange values in the market. The exchange value is issued in the form of store coupons, which can be redeemed across categories, including groceries, home essentials, and fashion – ensuring flexibility and relevance for every Indian household, said a release.

Commenting on the launch, SMART Bazaar CEO Damodar Mall said: “At SMART Bazaar, value is about helping families manage their everyday spending better. With SMART Bazaar exchange, we are giving customers a simple, transparent way to turn what they no longer need into savings they can use immediately across their monthly essentials. This initiative strengthens our promise of being India’s most trusted value destination.”