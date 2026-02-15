DEOMALI, 14 Feb: The Tirap Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here organised a series of awareness-cum-seed distribution programmes across Lazu, Namsang, Khonsa, and adjoining blocks to promote scientific cultivation of millet and maize.

During the programmes at Kheti village (Khonsa block) and Sangliam village (Lazu block), 70 farmers from SHGs formed under the ArSRLM benefitted.

Sixty-eight farmers from SHGs formed under the ArSRLM benefitted from the programmes organised at Tutnyu and Upper Kolam villages in Lazu block.

Forty-eight farmers benefitted from the programmes organised at New Subang and Makat villages, while 66 farmers benefitted from the programmes held at Wathin village (Khonsa block) and Natun Kheti village (Namsang block).

During the programmes, foxtail millet (Var SiA-3156) under the Millet Project sponsored by the Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad, and maize (Var Vivek Sankul Maize-35) sponsored by the VPKAS, Almora, Uttarakhand, were distributed to the farmers.

Agronomist Arvind Pratap briefed the participants on scientific cultivation practices, improved agronomic techniques, weed management, and value addition to enhance productivity and income.