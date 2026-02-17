ITANAGAR: 16 Feb: The Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) has mourned the untimely demise of Biri Onia, a veteran women’s badminton player from Kra Daadi district.

“Onia was not only a player but also a leading sports promoter of the state. She played other disciplines, including volleyball and football,” ASBA secretary-general Bamang Tago said in a condolence message.

She also served as PRT (ISSE) at the upper primary school in Hinda-IV, in the education department, Tago said.

ASBA members, players, and coaches observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect to late Onia.

“May her soul rest in peace,” ASBA president Dr Mohesh Chai, said.