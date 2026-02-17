ITANAGAR, 16 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday launched ‘Rakta’ rice, organic red rice from Tawang district, describing it as a symbol of traditional farming wisdom, heritage preservation and sustainable agriculture in the state.

“Launched Rakta rice, a premium organic indigenous red rice from Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said in a post on X, underlining that the initiative brings local agricultural practices to a wider platform.

Emphasising its cultural and nutritional value, he said the product is not just a food item but a representation of the state’s identity and traditional knowledge systems.

Highlighting its origin and significance, the chief minister said the rice is produced and marketed by Rakta Organic, an initiative of Pema Tsewang of Grengkhar village.

“The initiative brings our traditional high-altitude farming wisdom to a wider market,” Khandu said, pointing to its potential to generate livelihood opportunities while promoting local entrepreneurship.

Describing the larger significance of the initiative, the chief minister said the product stands for more than commercial success.

“More than a food product, it represents preservation of traditional seed varieties and the agricultural heritage of our people,” he said, stressing the importance of protecting indigenous crops and promoting sustainable farming practices in the state.

Red rice has traditionally been cultivated in the high-altitude valleys of Tawang by the Monpa community using age-old methods adapted to the cold climate and mountainous terrain, officials said. (PTI)